Sasol donates R10m to help rebuild businesses and communities affected by recent unrest

SASOL has announced that it has committed R10 million to help rebuild businesses and communities that have been devastated by the recent unrest. The funds were raised through corporate donation, employee giving mobilisation and SMME support.

Sasol’s executive vice-president: human resources and stakeholder relations, Charlotte Mokoena, says although the recent unrest in parts of the country had caused despair, there were signs of hope on the horizon as ordinary citizens stand shoulder to shoulder to rebuild communities. “One outcome of this unfortunate period is that it spurred a greater sense of shared responsibility among us. While the unrest was another blow in a prolonged pandemic, it also became a springboard for people from all walks of life to come forward and make a difference,” said Mokoena. The company said it was in this spirit that Sasol would be donating R10m to impacted communities, non-profit organisations and small businesses, to help rebuild the country.