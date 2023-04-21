Sasol says market volatility to persist amid SA power and rail woes

Integrated energy and chemicals firm Sasol Ltd said on Friday it expects market volatility to persist into its fourth quarter due to slower global economic growth and infrastructure challenges in South Africa. In its third quarter production update, Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas, reported a 6% decline in total sales volumes compared to the same period last year.

This was due to lower output across most of Sasol's business units which span coal mining, gas, synthetic fuels production and chemicals with operations in South Africa, Mozambique, Eurasia and the United States. "Further pricing and demand volatility is expected for the remainder of FY23 in light of the global macro-economic environment and the potential for ongoing disruption from Eskom and Transnet on our suppliers and customers in South Africa," Sasol said. South Africa is experiencing extended electricity cuts due to frequent breakdowns of state-owned utility Eskom's old coal-fired power generation plants.