Sasol tax break, subsidy support boosts pollution, group says

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Ltd. got a $490 million profit boost last year thanks to the country’s fuel subsidies and its exemption from a South African carbon tax, according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

In a report, the institute says that Sasol’s proprietary coal-to-fuel technology is a significant source of greenhouse gases from its Secunda plant yet it still benefits from government policy on emissions and fuel price regulation. The company’s biggest shareholder is the fund manager that oversees state worker pensions, the Public Investment Corp.

The fuel and chemicals company received a carbon tax exemption of 6.5 billion rand ($394 million) last year as well as 1.6 billion rand in direct subsidies through South Africa’s regulated fuel price, according to the report. The researchers were unable to calculate Sasol’s production cost versus fuel refined from crude oil, but note the process of using coal creates 2.5 times more emissions than the conventional method per unit produced.

Sasol is South Africa’s second-biggest producer of greenhouse gases after the state power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Secunda, which supplies about a third of the motor fuel produced in South Africa, is the world’s biggest single-site emitter of the pollutants.

The company and South Africa’s energy and environment departments didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.