Sasol to appeal the rejection of its bid to be regulated on an alternative emission standard basis

Petrochemicals giant Sasol said yesterday that it planned to appeal the decision by the National Air Quality Officer (NAQO) to reject its application to be regulated on an alternative emission load basis for the sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the boilers at its Secunda Operations’ steam plants to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Sasol’s emission sources at our operations in South Africa are regulated in accordance with atmospheric emission licenses, which are based on the Minimum Emission Standards (MES).

On July 11 (Tuesday), Sasol was informed that the National Air Quality Officer (NAQO) had declined its application of June 2022 in terms of Clause 12A of the MES to be regulated on an alternative emission load basis for the sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the boilers at its Secunda Operations’ steam plants from April, 1, 2025 onwards. Sasol said it would appeal the decision to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, as provided for in Section 43(1) of the National Environmental Management Act, 107 of 1998. “The appeal process allows the Minister to consider the application afresh,” it said.

Clause 12A of the MES permits existing plants to be regulated on an alternative emission load, as opposed to the current concentration-based limit (the mass of pollutant per cubic metre of air emitted) specified in the MES. Sasol said it had applied to the NAQO to be regulated on alternative load-based limits for the sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions generated from the boilers at its Secunda Operations’ steam plants from April, 1, 2025 onwards. Since 2015, Sasol said it had implemented several projects at Secunda, Sasolburg, and Natref to progressively reduce emissions to comply with the MES, and had spent more than R7 billion over the past five years on emission reduction projects.

“As such, we have achieved MES compliance for 98% of our emission sources at these operations. The remaining sources (2%) are part of our ongoing journey to enable MES compliance by April. 1. 2025. The only remaining challenge relates to achieving the concentration-based limit for sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the boilers at the Secunda Operations' steam plants,” it said. An integrated emission reduction roadmap, which intends to deliver emissions reductions in terms of both greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), SO2 and other pollutants, was identified as the optimal approach and best aligned with the objectives of NEMAQA and the purpose of the MES. This involved the turning down of boilers, reducing coal usage and ramping up the imports of renewable energy to 1 200 MW by 2030, which was aligned with Sasol’s strategy, the group said. Sasol said it had already seen a reduction in emissions through the implementation of energy efficiency projects and is progressing with the deployment of more than half of the committed renewable energy target from 2025 onwards.

“Sasol remains committed to ambient air quality improvement, legal compliance, transforming our operations and reducing our environmental footprint in line with our strategy,” it said. The statement comes hot on the heels of its subsidiary Sasol Gas being prosecuted by the Competition Commission for excessive pricing of natural piped gas by as much as 72%. In a statement yesterday, the Commission said this followed complaints against the company for charging excessive prices on natural gas for almost a decade.