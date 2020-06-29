Sasol’s asset sale program advances with bids due for pipeline

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Ltd. expects binding bids within weeks for its stake in a natural gas pipeline running from Mozambique to South Africa, as the company accelerates asset sales to pay off debt, according to people familiar with the process.





The bidding round underway for the Rompco 865-kilometer (537-mile) gas pipeline stake concludes in late July, according to two of the people who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Sasol holds a 50% share, with two remaining 25% stakes owned by the South African and Mozambican governments.



