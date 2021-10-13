Schroder European Reit benefits from valuation increase

SCHRODER European Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests in real estate in European growth cities, said yesterday that its direct property portfolio was valued at €201.1 million (R3.4 billion), a 1.1 percent like-for-like increase in the quarter to September 30 over the previous quarter.

In addition, the company has a 50 percent interest in a joint venture in Seville which was recognised at nil interest.

The company said previously that it intended to declare two further distributions with a target of approximately 4.75 euro cents per share each, by way of special dividend, over the next nine months, which would allow shareholders to benefit from the profit associated with the successful execution of the Paris, Boulogne-Billancourt business plan.

The valuation increase over the quarter was mainly driven by improved yield at the Hamburg office investment, which delivered a valuation increase of €1.2m, or 5.5 percent.