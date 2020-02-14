Eskom said it would spend R400 million to rationalise its management layers in order to run the utility efficiently.
It said there would be no forced retrenchments during the process to be implemented during March and April.
“Eskom will ensure that no critical skills will be lost as a result of the programme, and management will take every precaution to ensure that the VSP process caters to the best interests of Eskom,” it said.
Eskom said the money spent during the VSP process would be recouped through savings within a year.