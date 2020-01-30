Andrew Molefe started working at Shell as a petrol attendant 34 years ago. He worked himself up through the ranks and today runs his own retail site.
By developing entrepreneurs, Shell not only uplifts these individuals, but also the communities from which they come.
#SAINC met Andrew, who is a great example of empowerment in action. Shell assisted him with setting up his business and creating awareness around it in the community. Because of this, Andrew is a wonderful role-model and inspiration to his employees.
From Station to Nation their nation-building programmes, are not only uplifting entrepreneurs and their communities, but are also actively supporting South Africa to a better place.