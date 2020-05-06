Shoprite Group customers donate R1m to the Solidarity Fund

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The Shoprite Group congratulated and thanked its customers for reaching the R1 million mark in funds raised for the Solidarity Fund. Shoprite customers were able to donate to the Solidarity Fund through the Shoprite Group’s Act for Change Fund, a till point donation facility. In appreciation the Group matched customers contributions with another R1 million bri nging the total raised for the Solidarity Fund to R3-million after initial donation of R1 million to the fund when the fund was first announced. "Our customers are our greatest inspiration and it is their generosity that spurred us on to donate a further R1 million to the Solidarity Fund. Every contribution counts and we are deeply grateful to each and every one of our customers who made a donation in this time of great need and dwindling resources. By working together, we will overcome this crisis," said Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive of the Shoprite Group Nomkhita Nqweni, the Chief Executive Officer of the Solidarity Fund said, "The Solidarity Fund is a platform that was created to allow all South African to contribute to one consolidated effort in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. The efforts of all the Shoprite, Checkers and USave shoppers who elected to make donations will ensure we can continue to make a difference in our communities and protect our frontline emergency workers".

Donations are only added on at the request of customers. Anyone who would still like to donate to the Act For Change Fund, can do so at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store the next time they do their grocery shopping.

The Act for Change Fund was launched in March 2016 in response to customers who enquired how they too could help drought-stricken communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State at the time.

In addition to its support for the Solidarity Fund, the Group has also donated surplus food to the value of R9 million to 233 non-governmental organisations since the start of the lockdown.

The company also showed its appreciation its shopfloor and distribution centre employees to thank and support them for their tireless efforts through an once-off R102 million bonus. The Shoprite Group made the announcement earlier this year in March

"Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the Group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers," said Engelbrech at the time.

The appreciation bonus was paid on 2 April 2020.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE