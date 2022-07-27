Shoprite Group eyes R7 billion pet sector in SA and takes their Petshop Science store online

Shoprite Group takes Petshop Science online with premium brands and home deliveries The Shoprite Group is expanding its ecommerce presence by taking its Petshop Science brand online.

This comes as the pet economy continues to grow in South Africa – in one year Petshop Science has opened 22 physical stores across the country. Petshop Science Online (www.petshopscience.co.za) offers more than 2000 pet-related products. These include food, treats and toys from premium brands like Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz and Nandoe.

With the pet sector in South Africa now worth over R7 billion, the Group continues to expand its pet-related offerings. It launched pet insurance in 2020 and now offers SA’s most affordable pet insurance, from R69 per month. In 2021, the Group became the first local retailer to open standalone Petshop Science stores.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver superior service, range, and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we’re adding another way for South Africans to access all of this – but without leaving their homes,” says Mark Cotton, head of ecommerce at the Group. Petshop Science customers can now also create online profiles for their pets, which include their pet’s name, birth date, type and breed. Customers can access these profiles in stores, and it enables PetShop Science to serve loyal shoppers with special offers tailored to their pets’ needs. To celebrate the launch, Petshop Science Online will feature over 250 items on special, including the following deals:

25% Off Hills Pet Nutrition Dry Food

50% Off Olympic Professional Dog Food

20% Off Nexgard & Frontline Tick & Flea Treatments

Buy 2 & Get 1 Free on Montego 500g Chewies Treats Delivery is free for orders over R450. A R75 delivery fee will apply to orders less than this. Orders placed by 4pm within a 60km radius from the Cape Town CBD and Sandton will qualify for next-day delivery.

