Shoprite Group increases measures to protect employees and customers

DURBAN – The Shoprite Group has rolled out temperature testing and mobile clinics for its employees to ensure that stores remain safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Daily temperature testing as employees arrive at work and the roll out of mobile clinics follows the issuing of plastic face shields for employees and stringent hygiene and sanitising protocols that have been in place across all of its stores, distribution centres and offices to keep the shopping environment virus-free. Those with high temperatures will visit the mobile clinics for a consultation and, if necessary, will be referred for further testing. Employees of merchandising, security and cleaning companies will also undergo temperature scanning. Four clinics have been rolled out at its Brackenfell, Canelands, Centurion and Cilmor distribution centres, five mobile clinics in Gauteng and four in the Western Cape. A further eight mobile clinics will be deployed in the coming week to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Free State. The mobile clinics will be allocated to densely populated areas and areas where state clinics are under tremendous pressure.

"We continue to take proactive steps to protect our employees and customers while we provide an essential service to supply food to the nation," said Shoprite Group chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht.

Since the virus arrived in the country strict hygiene and sanitising practices have been implemented across the group’s operations. Customers are asked to make use of the disinfectant spray bottles when entering stores and at till points, and sani wipes are provided at store entrances for use on hands and trolley and basket handles.

Employees wear face shields that are santised on the hour and at all till points staff also sanitise till surfaces, including pin pads, and their own hands. Social distancing is strictly monitored and security personnel control the number of customers that enter stores and limit entry if necessary.

Furthermore stores have prioritised quick entry and speedy check out for all healthcare and law enforcement personnel, and have allocated dedicated till points for elderly and vulnerable people. They are also invited to enter stores ahead of the social distancing queues. Customers unable to leave their homes can order deliveries through Sixty60 and Checkers Food Services.

The Group recently announced a once off R102 million appreciation bonus for its shopfloor and distribution centre employees to thank and support them for their tireless efforts to feed the nation in these unprecedented times.

"Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the Group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers," said Engelbrecht.

He said: "They will be paid the appreciation bonus next Thursday, 2 April 2020. This is one of the many measures we have initiated to support our most vital teams including the supply of free hand sanitizer and expanded leave guidelines to cater for those impacted."

BUSINESS REPORT