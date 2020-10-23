Shoprite has subsidised over 150 million R5 meals

DURBAN - The Shoprite Group has subsidised more than 150 million R5 deli meals since 2017 and sold 63 million R4.99 bread loaves in the past financial year.

The R5 meals were introduced to ensure that Shoprite customers could get a hot meal from the deli for R5 or less. The retailer has also been also subsidises its R4.00 600g in-house bakery bread.

Shoprite’s focus on its customer was built on the back of affordability and addressing customer needs, and this remains a key differentiator of its business model.

Many people cannot afford or access sufficient quantities of food, and nutritional deficiencies are leading to widespread stunting of children in their early years.

Due to loss of income during the Covid-19 lockdown, more than one in 10 people reported experiencing hunger, indicating the loss of income may further increase food insecurity in the country.