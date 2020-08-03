Shoprite total sales up 6.4% in the year to June

JOHANNESBURG - Africa's largest food retailer Shoprite said on Monday it had increased total sale of merchandise for the 52 weeks to June by 6.4 percent to about R156.9 billion (US$9.14 billion) despite difficult circumstances.

In a trading update Shoprite, which operates more than 2,900 outlets in 15 countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean islands, said sales growth of 8.7 percents in its main South African supermarkets division was underpinned by a strong second half.

As a result of a lockdown imposed by the government from late March to curb transmissions of Covid-19, customer visits for the year declined by 7.4 percent, but average basket spending increased by 18.4 percent.

"Superb execution across the business coupled with considerable efforts from our suppliers resulted in volume growth of 2.3 percent for the year. Market share figures insofar as they are available ... reflect consecutive monthly market share gains for the past 15 months," the retail group said.

It said in equally, if not more difficult circumstances resulting from Covid-19 lockdown regulations, its non-South African supermarkets unit reported an overall decline in sales of 1.4 percent for the year.