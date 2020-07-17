Shutdowns cost Amplats 521600 platinum group metals ounces

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) lost 521600 platinum group metals (PGMs) ounces in the second quarter ended in June, due to the impact of shutdowns implemented in South Africa and Zimbabwe to curb the spread of Covid-19. Amplats, a unit of the JSE-listed diversified mining giant Anglo American, recorded a 41percent year-on-year fall in PGMs, including rhodium and palladium. The group said production at its own-managed mines also tumbled 40percent to 379400 ounces, although it was able to partially mitigate the Covid-19 shutdowns due to a high proportion of open-pit and mechanised operations, which could ramp-up at a faster pace than the conventional underground mines. “Open-pit and mechanised operations were able to get to 98percent levels of production by the end of June 2020,” the company said. Amplats said that the Amandelbult mine was the hardest hit by the Covid-19 shutdowns, with production tanking 78percent to 50100 ounces.

“At the end of June, Amandelbult mine reached 50percent of targeted production levels and is expected to ramp up to 85percent production levels by the end of the year, due to strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols and protecting vulnerable employees who are not permitted to work on mine-site,” said Amplats.

PGM production at Mototolo fell by 59percent to 20400 ounces at the end of June.

Amplats said the mine was currently operating at a production level of around 90percent and was expected to reach 100percent production levels going forward.

PGM production at Zimbabwe’s Unki mine also plummeted 40percent to 31300 ounces at the end of June.

Amplats said the mine was, however, operating at 100percent now and was expected to continue at this level to the end of the year.

The group said that PGM production at the mechanised Mogalakwena mine also eased 8percent to 277600 ounces, and by the end of last month, the mine was operating at 100percent production levels and was expected to do so for the remainder of the year.

Amplats said that refined PGM production excluding tolling declined by 67percent to 407000 ounces, primarily due to the temporary closure of the Anglo Converter Plant B unit for repairs, which was off-line for 54 days.

Amplats declared force majeure, following an explosion at the converter plant in February, which led to the closure of both Phase A and Phase B units from March 6, with Phase B returning to steady-state on May 12.

Despite production challenges, Amplats maintained its 2020 full-year production and refined production guidance.

The company said PGM production would likely be between 3.1million and 3.6million ounces.

Refined PGM production would also be between 3.1million ounces to 3.6million ounces, including refined platinum production of between 1.45million ounces to 1.65million ounces and refined palladium production of 1million ounces to 1.15million ounces.

Amplats declined 0.70percent on the JSE yesterday to close at R1346.75.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE