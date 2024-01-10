Sibanye appoints Chief Sustainability Officer

Sibanye-Stillwater, the mining group moving towards minerals for a circular economy, said yesterday that it had appointed Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as Chief Sustainability Officer, as of January 1, 2024. Naidoo-Vermaak has over 20 years’ experience in sustainable development in the private mining and public sectors in South Africa, and globally.

She holds a Bachelor of Sciences (Hons), a Master of Sciences in Sustainable development and a Master of Business Administration degrees Before joining the precious metal mining group with operations in the Americas and Southern Africa, she worked at various mining companies, including Harmony Gold, De Beers Consolidated, BHP Billiton and Anglo American. Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman, said in a statement: ”As the group has grown and evolved, we have continued to attract exceptional talent externally while retaining our top talent internally to ensure efficient delivery of our strategic priorities. Melanie’s appointment will further diversify and strengthen our senior leadership team.”

He said sustainability was a strategic imperative. Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world’s largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is a top tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt. The group has recently begun to diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing; and to increase its presence in the circular economy growing its recycling and tailings reprocessing exposure globally.. Its share price traded 1.8% higher at R23.67 on the JSE yesterday afternoon, but the price nevertheless represented a considerable decline from the R62.07 that it traded at three years prior on the same date, this after dividends from the group declined sharply since 2021.