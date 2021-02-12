Sibanye commended for climate change action

CAPE TOWN - Sibanye-Stillwater said yesterday it had been commended for its climate change action and disclosure, achieving an “A-” rating by CDP, a non-profit global environmental disclosure platform formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process claims to be “a gold standard” of corporate environmental transparency, which is supported by investors globally who request companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform.

The South African-based companies in the top 300 companies that are listed on the website as companies leading environmental change in 2020 include Mondi, Anglo American Platinum, British American Tobacco, Impala Platinum, Gold Fields, Nedbank and Woolworths.

Sibanye-Stillwater said in a statement yesterday it had consistently achieved ‘Leadership’ level ratings for six consecutive years for its carbon and climate change disclosures, and its 2020 rating was higher than the average rating of “C” in the “Metallic mineral mining” group, the average rating of “C” in Africa and the average rating of “C” globally.

Sibanye-Stillwater was in the top 11 percent of global companies in its group classification that reached “Leadership level” with a score of “A-”.