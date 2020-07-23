Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol and Imperial Logistics partner to distribute hand sanitisers

DURBAN - Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol and Imperial Logistics have formed a strategic partnership which will see Sibanye-Stillwater distributing hand sanitisers.

The sanitisers are produced by Sasol and will be distributed to schools, health facilities and taxi ranks within Sibanye-Stillwater’s and AngloGold Ashanti’s host and labour sending communities in South Africa.

With infections and Covid-19 related deaths escalating and hospitals facing the challenge of rapidly rising admissions, the partnership is a just-in time intervention by the four companies.

Sibanye-Stillwater Chief Exective, Neal Froneman said, “The safety, health and wellbeing of our employees is our primary concern and our focus of providing a safe working environment is unwavering. We also recognise the need to work with government to support communities that host our operations in managing the scourge of Covid-19. Our contribution will benefit schools, health facilities and taxi ranks and we welcome the collaboration with Sasol, Imperial and AngloGold Ashanti to support local communities”.

Sasol, AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye-Stillwater will jointly share the costs of producing the hand sanitisers with Imperial committing to distribute the hand sanitisers to communities where Sibanye-Stillwater and AngloGold Ashanti operates in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The programme will also be extended to some regions in the Eastern Cape. Sasol has appointed the toll manufacturer and will also oversee the production, packaging and preparation for safe transportation of 94,550 litres of hand sanitiser.