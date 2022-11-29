Sibanye-Stillwater plans $616m of spending on Finland lithium project

The diversified South African miner took control of Finnish battery chemicals maker Keliber in October, when it raised its shareholding to 85% after acquiring a 30.29% stake in February.

Sibanye-Stillwater's board has approved $616.22 million (R10.6 billion) of capital expenditure to advance its Keliber lithium project in Finland, the company said yesterday, seeking a foothold in the European battery metals market.

Sibanye said its board-approved capital expenditure programme would start with the construction of a lithium hydroxide refinery within Finland's Kokkola industrial park, a logistics hub from where the company plans to feed into the European battery sector.

“We are delighted to advance and grow our presence in the European battery metals industry through Keliber, which we expect will be the first fully integrated European lithium hydroxide producer supplying the European market and is expected to have one of the lowest carbon emission footprints in the industry," Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement.

Sibanye plans to underwrite a €104 million (R1.8bn) capital increase by Keliber by the end of January while at least €250m will be be borrowed to fund construction of the project.