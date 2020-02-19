JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater today re-listed on the Main Board of the JSE in the basic resources sector, making it the first listing on the JSE in 2020 and contributing towards a market capitalisation of R534 billion in the platinum and precious metals sub-sector on the JSE.
Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE said: “Sibanye-Stillwater, has been a long-standing client of the JSE and it is an honour to see the company grow and diversify to be a global leader in the precious metals industry.”
The re-listing comes after the group acquired 100 percent of the Sibanye Gold Limited.