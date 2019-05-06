Sipho Pityana. File photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) Redefine Properties has appointed Sipho Pityana as its independent non-executive chairperson, as from Friday. Pityana is the founder and chairperson of Izingwe Capital, a privately held investment company, and chairperson of the board of directors of Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed companies AngloGold Ashanti and Onelogix Group, as well as an independent director of Absa Bank.

He is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s Community of Chairperson of global companies and the chairperson of the Council of the University of Cape Town.

He is the president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and a director of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

He has served on several boards of private sector companies in both executive and non-executive capacities and in senior roles in the public sector. He takes over from Marc Wainer, who will remain an executive director of Redefine.

BUSINESS REPORT