CAPE TOWN - Sirius Real Estate, which is listed on the JSE and London Stock Exchange, has completed the 44.5 million (R715.81bn) acquisition of the Alzenau Business Park near Frankfurt am Main, the company said yesterday.
The company operates business parks in Germany. The acquisition, bought from RWE Generation and GfV Gesellschaft für Vermögensverwaltung, would initially be funded using proceeds from recent asset recycling activity and would be injected into an existing facility in the near future.
The business park comprises eleven buildings constructed between 1985 and 2002 providing around 60000 square metres of lettable space.