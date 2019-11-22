According to the Retail Capital Roll With The Punches survey, released this week, the government wants 90% of all formal jobs to be created by SMEs. File Image: IOL



JOHANNESBURG - According to the Retail Capital Roll With The Punches survey, released this week, the government wants 90percent of all formal jobs to be created by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but it found that small businesses need a lifeline.

“This as business is only good for 10percent of them. The rest are being knocked by a financially stressed customer who has pulled back on purchasing (55percent), unreliable and expensive utilities (47percent), rising operating costs (58percent) and late payments, affecting their ability to trade,” it said. The survey found that some SMEs were also experiencing issues with labour and unions as strikes had resulted in staff taking days off work, while others raised the issue of getting funding and the challenges in getting tenders without political connections.





Waheed Adam from Entrepreneurs’ Organisation said: “I think the common denominator is the reduction in the economy and this is due to multiple reasons. One is governmental and as a result we’ve been through torrid times bringing on negative growth. That has jolted and halted the economy and brought down the general confidence of SMEs and the corporate sector.”