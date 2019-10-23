JOHANNESBURG - With the 2019 festive season approaching, many small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are gearing up for their busiest business period.
To make the most of the last quarter of the year, small business owners will need to plan ahead, to ensure that staff holidays, inventory levels and annual bonuses do not impact their opportunity for growth and revenue.
“Peak season can mean a boom in business for many companies, but it’s important to prepare for all production scenarios. Invoices and holiday wages still need to be paid, even if stock doesn’t move as quickly as expected,” says Daniel Goldberg, co-founder of Bridgement, a Fintech company offering revolving credit facilities and digital invoice financing to SMEs.