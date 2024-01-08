Social media users sent into a frenzy after Woolworths announces WCafé will be going cashless

Shoppers were sent into a frenzy on Monday after popular South African retailer, Woolworths posted an advert on their social media pages stating that their WCafé would go cashless for the safety of its customers.
Throughout the day, Woolworths and Woolies trended on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.
Many shoppers took to the platform to express their displeasure with the store going cashless.
Take a look at some of the customers’ reactions on the social media platform below:
.@WOOLWORTHS_SA for as long as you are Cashless, you lose my R5-6k monthly shopping. https://t.co/egtk4Xq2gj— Nadia (@PolonyStallony2) January 8, 2024
I see some of y’all are boiling over Woolworths going cashless. Weren't some of you excited about BRICS' digital currency?— S U N R I S E ✨ (@sheabutterhun) January 8, 2024
No cash, no customers! @WOOLWORTHS_SA pic.twitter.com/E05OGI5x59— Mr G, ZAR Colonial Subject (@SeanGoss666) January 8, 2024
Such things shouldn't really worry us if we have our own things. I hope South Africans will learn someday that we own nothing here and we that we need to do something about that. Also, we don't need to buy from Woolworths and anyone who goes cashless. pic.twitter.com/nQxnZpqiIw— TSOGANG (@Tsogang3) January 8, 2024
So Woolworths Café is going cashless. I can’t accept it, I’m a cashtime tsotsi for life.— Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) January 8, 2024
Personally I have no issue with any business making it policy not to accept cash. This is South Africa and besides the risk of someone stealing your cash, consider the CIT heists that happen.— Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) January 8, 2024
Woolworths has a specific target market where I assume (am open to correction) that…
What is the big deal exactly paying by card and not cash ? Or am I missing something— Grant (@grantF_MUFC) January 8, 2024
Context is everything champs. Lolzzzz#woolworths pic.twitter.com/XR4bX3mCtH— Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) January 7, 2024
Business Report reached out to the popular retailer for more clarification on the matter.
In a statement sent to Business Report, Woolworths said, “Certain WCafes have been experimenting with cashless systems for a while, and various WCafés will soon accept card and digital payments only.”
“We trialled this initiative before rolling it out and saw positive feedback from customers. Before each WCafé goes cashless, signage will inform customers of the move to cashless in the weeks leading up to the change. The WCafe team will continue to monitor the progress of this shift over the coming months,” the retailer said.
Woolworths further stated, “It’s important to note that this applies to certain WCafe’s only Customers will still be able to pay for the Food, Fashion, Beauty and Home purchases with cash if they choose.”
