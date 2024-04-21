Solar power sector booming but there is little localisation

ARTsolar, South Africa’s only locally owned solar panel manufacturer, says a small increase in price is a low price when compared with the artificially low price of imported panels. Fly by night installers offer no back up and do not register the installations with the municipality.They tend to not comply with the globally accepted quality standards for solar installations.This causes major safety issues and would deem installations non compliant overall especially for insurances purposes.

South Africa’s utility scale projects are using foreign solar equipment with the result that the few local solar panel manufacturers that there were have gone out of business over the past decade, in spite of the worsening energy crisis that has seen a boom in solar installations. About R24 billion of renewable energy equipment was imported last year. ARTsolar GM Viren Gosai said in an interview with Business Report that another factor often not considered is the carbon cost of solar component manufacture, with the raw materials mined or sourced from Africa, transported to Europe or China for manufacture, and then transported back to South for installation. “It makes sense that we make as much of the installation locally, as close to the installation as possible,” said Gosai. Large solar projects in South Africa were finding as many ways as possible to counter local content policies, when in fact it was in their interests to source as much as possible of the installation globally.

ARTsolar, aware that the local market is too small to compete with USA, China and India manufacturers, is able to compete because it sources components and raw materials from overseas partners, and derives the cost benefits from their joint economies of scale. Gosai said however that local manufacture is the only way to resolve the problem of long term sustainable employment, to develop a sustainable solar power industry sector, and of developing the skills required for the growing renewable energy sector. He said imported solar panel prices were currently very low when compared with a year ago, when the market was affected by silicon shortages and there was constricted supply in the global market. There is currently an oversupply of panels globally that is lowering prices to unsustainable levels considering the input costs, he said.

He said the low price was causing the shutdown of many smaller manufacturers around the world, but it would not last forever, it was bound to rise again. He said solar power equipment entered South Africa duty free, and exporters of finished products from some countries also received a rebate on their exports. Most countries that had started to manufacture solar equipment have strong localisation policies in place, and which were strictly enforced, to protect their local industries, said Gosai. “For how long can we pretend that unemployment is not a real problem? For how long can we remain optimistic about the recovery of our National Grid? For how long can we look the other way while cheap, imported products are ‘dumped’ in our country? Once we get serious about addressing these issues, only then can we commence the building process. One such catalyst is local solar panel manufacturing. If we can build within, we don’t need to look outside,” he said.