South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world – report

South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world even though the price of beer was increased by finance minister Tito Mboweni when presenting his 2021 Budget speech.

According to research conducted by financial website Expensivity, other countries have more expensive beer than South Africa.

In South Africa, beer costs about R25 per 330 ml bottle, on average.

Qatar has the most expensive beer in the world. An average price of beer is R168.

The website sourced its findings from looking at prices of a 330ml bottle of beer in supermarkets across the world, using online shops. They focused on well-known beer brands such as Corona and Heineken.