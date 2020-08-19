South Africa’s biggest cement maker PPC finds accounting errors

By John Bowker

JOHANNESBURG - PPC Ltd., South Africa’s largest cement maker, plunged deeper into crisis after reporting accounting errors and delaying the release of full-year earnings for a second time.

Mistakes were made in valuing operations in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in the year through March 2019, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Tuesday, while it also miscalculated the accounting of a foreign-exchange transaction in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These errors have now been corrected, PPC said.

The emergence of financial discrepancies comes at a crucial time for PPC, which has plunged more than 80% in value over the past 12 months as South Africa’s weak economy and the global Covid-19 crisis hammered demand for building materials. The 128-year-old business said this month it needs to negotiate with South African lenders to defer repayments and obtain access to further borrowings, while a rights issue is also being considered to strengthen the company’s finances.

PPC still hasn’t published annual results for the year through March, at first taking advantage of a regulator-approved extension due to challenges caused by the coronavirus lockdowns. Ongoing discussions about a potential capital restructuring have led to the need for a further delay, PPC said in its latest release, with publication pushed back to the end of September from Aug. 31.