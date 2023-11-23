Spar offers free water to delivery drivers to help contend with heatwave

In response to the persistent heatwave warnings issued by the South African Weather Service this week, the Spar group has announced that all Spar and Tops at Spar stores in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and Northern Cape are offering gig drivers, irrespective of their retailer or e-hailing service affiliation, complimentary water until November 29. “With temperatures soaring to between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, and up to 40 degrees in some areas, emergency medical services have underscored the importance of staying hydrated to prevent heat-related illness or injury. Understanding the challenges faced by gig economy drivers, who spend long hours in the heat, we’re offering complimentary water to help drivers stay refreshed and hydrated when on the road,” Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager at The Spar Group, said in a statement on Thursday.

The retailer said that the complimentary offer will be available starting today until Wednesday, November 29. The Spar Group said it encourages all gig drivers to visit their nearest Spar or Tops at Spar store at any time of day to take up the offer. The offer is for one 500ml Spar-brand plain water per driver, per store, per day.