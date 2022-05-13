Spar says it has received complaints about customers wearing sleepwear in its stores

Grocery chainstore Spar said on Friday that some of its stores had received complaints from customers who were uncomfortable with sleepwear being worn by some shoppers at its stores. This follows a poster that had Spar branding made rounds on social media, written: "Dear customers, no pajamas or nightgowns allowed".

It is unclear if the poster was real, or where and when it was placed. Spar said that each store is individually owned and required to comply with all legislation. "However, some stores have had complaints from customers that are uncomfortable with sleepwear worn in the store. In these cases the owners have exercised their rights of admission reserved and requested that customers do not wear sleepwear in their stores," the retailer said.

Spar said it was required that all customers be treated respectfully. "Those who have arrived inappropriately dressed should be asked politely to kindly leave the store," Spar said. The poster also trended on Twitter and received mixed reactions from users who debated whether it’s ok to shop in one’s sleepwear.

I think its spot on by management. No one should be allowed if wearing sleepwear. Its very unhygenic. https://t.co/Ho3dwxvaJ5 — TaGunna⚪🔴 (@thamsanqaAFC) May 12, 2022 Is this spar implying people in Pyjamas are poor and don’t deserve to shop here? unbelievable. — ClintieBoy (@Clinti3) May 11, 2022 Most Malls don't tolerate this rubbish. Sleeping clothes are meant to be for your home. Finish n klaar. A normal person won't leave the house wearing those pyjamas to go at any public place. — King-Dre (@Dre_Anderz) May 12, 2022

