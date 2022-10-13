Spear acquires large Milnerton warehouse facility for R185 million

Spear REIT, which has 100% of its portfolio in the Western Cape, has entered into a sale of rental enterprise agreement with Inospace 2, and will acquire the property, Erf 35538 Milnerton, and the rental business known as “The Island” being conducted on the property, for R185 million.

Spear said in a statement yesterday the acquisition was in line with its strategy to continuously increase portfolio exposure to high-quality industrial real estate with a focus on logistics, urban logistics and bulk warehousing within the Cape Town Metropole.