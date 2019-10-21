Spur partners with Fidelity ADT to create safe zone for children









Thirty Spur Steak Ranches nationally have now been equipped with Sensormatic technology in a pilot project that started in May. File photo: IOL CAPE TOWN – Spur Steak Ranches has partnered with Fidelity ADT to ensure that children are kept in a safe zone through the use of Sensormatic technology, the company announced on Monday. Thirty Spur Steak Ranches nationally have now been equipped with Sensormatic technology in a pilot project that started in May at the Spur outlet in Sunninghill where the Sensormatic pedestals were placed at the entrance/exit of the store and magnetic pinless tags were attached to children’s clothes as they entered the play area. Ilze Van Eck, Retail Lead Fidelity ADT said the proof of concept was so successful and well-received by patrons that the initiative was rolled out to 29 other Spur franchises around the country. “This could not have come at a better time considering the increase in incidents involving children being reported on of late,” said Van Eck. On entry into the play area each child’s clothing is tagged by a childminder for that area. The tags attach securely without damaging the child’s clothing and staff are trained on where to attach the tag so it does not hurt the child in the play area. The tag can only be removed at the pay desk once the family leaves with the child.

“If a child attempts to leave the restaurant without his or her parents an alarm activates,” said van Eck.

She said this technology would go a long-way to ensure that restaurants and other venues, where children’s activities were on offer, remained secure.

“The technology has been used for years in retail stores so it made perfect sense to introduce it into the restaurant industry. We believe that other restaurant chains will follow suit as there is increased demand for security, especially when it comes to children,” said Van Eck.

Fidelity ADT, which holds the exclusive distribution rights for the Sensormatic Retail Solutions portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa, already provides Sensormatic products to more than 70 percent of the retail market and the largest FMCG Retailer in Africa.

Commenting on the partnership David Green, Global Channels and Unified Commerce Leader for Sensormatic Solutions said they were thrilled to have Fidelity ADT as their exclusive partner in South Africa. “They have taken the Sensormatic brand and technology beyond the retail environment.”

The company hopes to expand this type of innovation and extended benefits to other industries across the commercial sector. “As the retail industry in South Africa continues to transform, Fidelity continue to listen to their customers and commit to bringing the best and most relevant Sensormatic solutions to the market,” said Green.

“At Spur Corporation we take the safety of our customers and children very seriously and provide our franchisees with the necessary tools, operational support and training to ensure safe and happy visits to our restaurants. Our focus has always been to provide a safe, welcoming and inviting restaurant where families can relax and enjoy themselves. Our franchisees undergo training to prioritize the safety and comfort of all customers and to handle numerous situations, including the serious threat or risk to children.” reads a statement on the company’s website.

Spur recently announced that it had added 39 new outlets during the year to June, in a move aimed at increasing its geographical footprint despite weak economic conditions.

The group opened its first restaurants in India and Cyprus, both RocoMamas outlets, while The Hussar Grill opened its first restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

As at the end of June, Spur boasted 620 restaurants, including the acquisition of six Nikos Coalgrill Greek restaurants in August last year.

The multi-brand restaurant franchisor is not planning to slow down in the next financial year as it intends to add more than 20 new restaurants, including at least 11 in South Africa and 10 international restaurants.

BUSINESS REPORT