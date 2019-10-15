CAPE TOWN – Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has been awarded the Outstanding Global Private Bank in Africa and the Global Best Next-Generation Offering awards at the 29th Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2019.
Private Banker International is a leading journal for the global wealth industry.
The 29th Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2019 was held in Singapore on Monday and were attended by influential decision-makers who are shaping the future and narrative of private banking and wealth management in key regions across the world, according to a statement released by Standard Bank.
Standard Bank’s global head of wealth and investment Chris Browne said these awards were a testament to the lender’s ongoing commitment to wealth preservation and service excellence.
“We take pride in building deep and meaningful relationships with our clients. We are proud to be recognised on a global platform for our Generational Wealth offering, and to be the preferred institution of choice across the African continent,” said Browne.