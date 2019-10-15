Standard Bank banks top accolades at Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards









Standard Bank Wealth and Investment was awarded the Outstanding Global Private Bank in Africa and the Global Best Next-Generation Offering awards. File Photo: IOL CAPE TOWN – Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has been awarded the Outstanding Global Private Bank in Africa and the Global Best Next-Generation Offering awards at the 29th Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2019. Private Banker International is a leading journal for the global wealth industry. The 29th Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2019 was held in Singapore on Monday and were attended by influential decision-makers who are shaping the future and narrative of private banking and wealth management in key regions across the world, according to a statement released by Standard Bank. Standard Bank’s global head of wealth and investment Chris Browne said these awards were a testament to the lender’s ongoing commitment to wealth preservation and service excellence. “We take pride in building deep and meaningful relationships with our clients. We are proud to be recognised on a global platform for our Generational Wealth offering, and to be the preferred institution of choice across the African continent,” said Browne.

The Private Banker International Award announcement follows Standard Bank Wealth and Investment being recognised as Euromoney magazine’s Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management in July 2019. Additional Euromoney awards received include Best Bank in South Africa and Best Bank in Uganda.

Standard Bank also recently received a total of nine industry awards from Global Finance, presented on the sidelines of the annual 2019 Sibos – previously known as Swift International Banking Operations Seminar – conference held in London.

Browne said: “The awards spur us to continue giving our clients superior service and help drive our Group purpose that Africa is our home and we drive her growth.”

Standard Bank also recently made headlines after labour unions reacted to news that the lender planned to close down 91 branches across the country, resulting in 1 200 people losing their jobs.

Eugene Ebersohn, assistant general secretary at Sasbo, said the finance union would not condone any action by the employer that could place any of its members at risk.

Sasbo said Standard Bank had conceded to its demands in agreeing that retrenched staff would be able to make use of training and upskilling opportunities provided by the bank in order to start with careers even outside the finance sector and to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Standard Bank said the shift in customer behaviour meant that its clients were using its branches less.

