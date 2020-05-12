Standard Bank helps online student with Student Loan offering

DURBAN - Standard Bank is now providing students that study online with a Student Loan facility which allows access to funding for equipment such as laptops/tablets and software, without having to apply for tuition as the primary reason for the loan.

The move comes in response to the ongoing national lockdown and is available to both full-time and part-time students who are currently studying from home.

"The Covid-19 epidemic has seismically shifted the South African educational system. Students are at home adhering to social distancing regulations, and this has changed the way they access their learning," said Magdeline Thidiela from Standard Bank.

Thidiel said, "While universities have encouraged online learning, many students do not have access to the right equipment to do this, which is why we have decided to design an offering that helps students continue their studies whilst providing them with affordable interest rates. Students can now apply for funding for equipment, such as laptops or tablets, as well as any software they might need at a low interest rate from 7.75 percent".

South African citizens, both existing Standard Bank customers and those who do not bank with us, can apply online using the Standard Bank Student Loan portal, whereby applications will be assessed using the Bank’s normal Student Loan process. The minimum loan amount is R5000 while the maximum is R20000 per annum for equipment.