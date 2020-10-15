Standard Bank lending to fossil fuel industries stands at R67.4bn

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, has R67.4 billion ($4 billion) in loans and commitments to the coal, oil and gas sectors on its books, according to a climate exposure report it published on Thursday.

Climate campaigners have criticised the bank for both its lending policies and involvement in particular projects such as a blockbuster natural gas development in Mozambique, and its potential financing of a Ugandan oil pipeline.

The bank's climate-related financial exposures report gives the fullest picture yet of its lending to fossil fuel industries. It showed those sectors accounted for about 4% of all its lending and commitments as of Dec. 31, 2019, while its exposure to renewables was 0.8%, or R12.31 billion.

Wendy Dobson, head of group corporate citizenship in group risk at the bank, said it recognised that climate change posed a material risk to generating value for stakeholders, and its aim of "safeguarding African societies, environments and economies".

"We have also undertaken a preliminary assessment of higher carbon-emitting sectors in our portfolio," Dobson said. "Where we have significant exposure, we will develop short- and medium-term actions to manage this risk."