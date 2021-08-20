Standard Bank lists two social bonds on the JSE to boost affordable home ownership

Financial services institution Standard Bank on Thursday listed two social bonds on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) that will finance borrowers looking to buy affordable housing, with a focus on female borrowers. According to the bank, this will target households with a gross maximum monthly income of R26 100. The issuance has raised a total of R2 billion for mortgage lending.

The bank said prospective investors would find the bonds trading under JSE codes SBSS01 and SBSS02. “The social bonds have been listed on the JSE’s Sustainability Segment, established by the Johannesburg-based bourse to assist companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable investment projects,” it said. JSE origination and deals head Sam Mokorosi said strong interest in social bonds, reflected by their 2.3x times oversubscription, was indicative of the desire by both South African corporates and investors to balance efforts in creating affordable home ownership with a special focus on empowering women. “In line with commemorating Women’s Month, Standard Bank’s initiative will help advance women empowerment, promote gender equality and inclusive economic participation. These bonds will contribute to rolling back the housing backlog across our country, which is estimated at 2.6 million units with a focus on enabling women to build an asset base,” said Mokorosi.