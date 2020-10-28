Standard Bank makes deep investments in IT as it shifts into the digital space

DURBAN - The Standard Bank Group has spent close to R12 billion in IT over the past 18 months to make the shift towards digital technology a smooth one, according to Khomotso Molabe, Chief Information Officer at Standard Bank South Africa. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has built on its existing technology capabilities by enhancing its remote-work capacity, further strengthening its cyber resilience, and by developing tools to keep employees informed and connected. Over 75 percent of the Standard Bank Group’s employees are still working productively from home. To enable remote work, the bank has provided about 27,800 mobile data sim cards to its employees in South Africa. Standard Bank Group employees are now holding roughly 500,000 Microsoft Teams meetings every month. The Standard Bank-hosted Africa Investors Conference (AIC) was also held virtually for the first time in partnership with Microsoft. While a phased return to the office is being planned, this process will be subject to risk assessments and country-specific regulations. However, the bank is in no rush to return to traditional ways of working, given the success of the shift to digital.

The group has also increased its focus on ensuring that employees are prepared for the ‘new normal’ and that they build the skills needed for a digital world. In doing so, Standard Bank is becoming more digital yet more human, and is striving to leave no one behind in the process.

In addition to the group’s own training programmes, the banking group is building future competencies in partnership with the likes of Degreed, IBM, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Digital skills such as coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, as well as data analytics, will become increasingly important as we align ourselves to the needs of individual customers.

They will also complement uniquely human skills and qualities such as emotional intelligence and problem-solving.

An extensive internal survey revealed that while staff have generally been anxious they are also grateful to be employed and to be able to continue working productively, and there is a general sense of optimism about the future.

95 percent of employees say they have already adapted to working from home and most employees say they have become more productive. Moving forwards, there is clearly an appetite for a more flexible working environment, where employees can work at home and in the office.

Molabe says, the Standard Bank Group is confident that thanks to its ongoing investments in digital technology, the diversity of its operations, the strength of its balance sheet and the depth of its skills, it is well placed to weather the storm and help its customers through the pandemic

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE