Standard Bank Group has received a total of nine industry awards from Global Finance, presented on the sidelines of the annual 2019 Sibos conference. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has received a total of nine industry awards from Global Finance, presented on the side-lines of the annual 2019 SIBOS conference held in London.

Sibos – previously known as Swift International Banking Operations Seminar – is an annual banking and financial conference organised by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) in various cities around the world.

Group Head of Transactional Products and Services for Standard Bank Group Hasan Khan said they were pleased to have received these awards which served as recognition of the lender’s Africa-focused strategy, and bears testament to their role in continuing to drive Africa’s growth.

“Standard Bank’s combination of our strong network and capabilities allows us to combine our transactional banking expertise on the ground, to deliver client centric solutions in our chosen markets, across Africa,” said Khan.

In all, Global Finance Magazine awarded Standard Bank 9 accolades, across several award categories for 2019, including:

  • Best trade finance provider in Angola
  • Best trade finance provider in Kenya
  • Best trade finance provider in South Africa
  • Best sub-custodian bank in Africa
  • Best Bank for cash management in Africa
  • Best Bank for liquidity management in Africa
  • Best treasury and cash management provider in Angola
  • Best treasury and cash management provider in Botswana
  • Best treasury and cash management provider in South Africa

Standard Bank has received additional industry accolades for excellence, winning Best Bank in Namibia and Uganda in the 2019 Euromoney Awards of Excellence.  EMEA Finance awarded Standard Bank its Best Trade Finance Services in Africa for 2019 and Global Trade Review (GTR) also named Standard Bank Best Trade Finance Bank in East Africa, 2019. 

Standard Bank was also recently named Best Transaction Bank of the Year for Africa by The Banker in their Transaction Banking 2019 awards. 

The bank said in a statement on Tuesday that as the largest lender by assets in Africa, Standard Bank remained resolute on its Africa strategy and would continue to play a leading role in facilitating trade and capital flows in multiple currencies between African countries themselves, as well as between Africa and prominent international trade corridors.

BUSINESS REPORT