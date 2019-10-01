Standard Bank Group has received a total of nine industry awards from Global Finance, presented on the sidelines of the annual 2019 Sibos conference. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has received a total of nine industry awards from Global Finance, presented on the side-lines of the annual 2019 SIBOS conference held in London. Sibos – previously known as Swift International Banking Operations Seminar – is an annual banking and financial conference organised by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) in various cities around the world.

Group Head of Transactional Products and Services for Standard Bank Group Hasan Khan said they were pleased to have received these awards which served as recognition of the lender’s Africa-focused strategy, and bears testament to their role in continuing to drive Africa’s growth.

“Standard Bank’s combination of our strong network and capabilities allows us to combine our transactional banking expertise on the ground, to deliver client centric solutions in our chosen markets, across Africa,” said Khan.

In all, Global Finance Magazine awarded Standard Bank 9 accolades, across several award categories for 2019, including: