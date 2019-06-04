Standard Bank has announced that they will be closing a number of their branches across the country according to My Broadband. Photo: File

DURBAN – Standard Bank has announced that they will be closing a number of their branches across the country according to My Broadband. The bank said that this move is aimed at adjusting its business and retail banking platforms with the modern way that people use the bank.

As the bank closes down several of their branches, the bank said that its digital self-service channels will remain available at all times.

Gauteng will be the most impacted by the closures of Standard Bank branches followed by the Western Cape.

The said that they know the ways that people bank has changed and they are changing with their users. According to the bank, they are aligning their retail and business banking services so that people can bank at any time, anywhere.

The full list of Standard Bank branches that will be closed down is available in the bank's website.

Standard Bank chooses Microsoft to drive digital transformation

Standard Bank Group and Microsoft today announced a new strategic partnership that will help to transform the bank’s technology estate and internal corporate functions, enabling the largest bank in Africa to accelerate its digital transformation journey significantly improving its employee experience.

The partnership will see Microsoft providing cloud services for the bank’s internal corporate functions such as treasury, finance, employee productivity and human resources.

This forms part of Standard Bank’s multi-cloud approach and strengthens its long-term relationship with Microsoft.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE