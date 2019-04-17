Empowering consumers with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their finances and lifestyles, is the theme of Standard Bank’s programme, WalletWise. Photo: Leon Nicholas

DURBAN - Empowering consumers with knowledge that enables them to make more informed decisions about their finances and lifestyles, is the centralised theme around Standard Bank’s consumer education programme, WalletWise. This programme has birthed a new TV show soon to air on SABC1 every Wednesday at 19:57 from 17 April. The "Think Wallet, Act Wise", 13-episode series aims at tackling financial topics of interest like cyber-crime, affordable housing, responsible borrowing, saving and investments; and budgeting amongst others.

The show brings a fresh take on personal finance management and will be hosted by esteemed financial coaches.

Mapalo Makhu who is an award-winning personal finance coach, founder of Woman & Finance and money columnist for City Press; Samke Mhlongo, a leading wealth coach, and founder of The Next Chapter (“TNC”) Wealth Partners; Gerald Mwandiambira, acting CEO for the South African Savings Institute as well as Penuel Mlotshwa who is a qualified money and life coach.

The chosen hosts have dedicated themselves to sharing their knowledge with viewers from all walks of life to empower them on their financial journey.

"We are proud to partner with our new hosts, given their impressive experience in the banking industry and we’re excited to have them involved in the latest instalment of the WalletWise initiative. Empowering our clients and the public at large on financial matters pertaining to personal finance remains the key objective for this programme," said Funeka Montjane, chief executive for Personal and Business Banking at Standard Bank.

Montjane added, "We want to better educate South Africa on how to be courageous when it comes to managing their money. As a committed financial partner, we aim to empower consumers with knowledge to help them make responsible financial decisions".

WalletWise is Standard Bank’s answer to helping customers wise up to the realities so they can make better finance choices and plan better for the future.

It also aims to help consumers be more courageous when it comes to practising financial literacy and negotiating the financial landscape, manage financial risks effectively and avoiding financial pitfalls.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE