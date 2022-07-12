Standard Bank withdraws compulsory Covid-19 vaccination policy

The bank said on Tuesday that 95% of its staff is vaccinated.

“In reviewing its policy, the bank took a range of factors into account, including recent regulatory developments, the current state of the pandemic in South Africa, and the high vaccination rate amongst its employees,” Standard Bank said in a statement.

Chief Executive, Lungisa Fuzile, said: “Based on the current context of the pandemic, we believe that our vaccination policy is no longer required. Consequentially, it is no longer compulsory for employees to be vaccinated or to produce a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test if they are unvaccinated in order to enter our premises.”

“Thank you for all your efforts in helping us maintain a safe working environment and continuing to serve our clients in what has been a challenging time for many of us,” Fuzile said in a communication to employees.