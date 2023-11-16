Standard Chartered has agreed to provide the Competition Commission with transcripts of online communications implicating its competitors after the British international bank agreed to pay a R42.7 million settlement for manipulating the rand exchange rate. As many as 27 other banks were involved in the scheme that the Competition Commission says had wider implications running into trillions of rand. The charges against the South African and international banks centred on allegations that the banks had “engaged in an agreement or concerted practice to manipulate prices related to certain foreign currency pairs” tied to the South African rand.

The respondent banks also reportedly “conspired to assist each other by allowing a trader with a significant open risk position to complete trades before others and by manipulating liquidity”, which was in violation of competition laws and “market trading” practices Banks implicated in the scheme also include Barclays Africa (now Absa), BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas South Africa, Citigroup Inc, Investec Ltd, Citigroup and Standard New York Securities Inc among others. The Competition Tribunal is currently holding hearings involving the respondent banks and the Competition Commission.

Standard Chartered yesterday admitted liability to the currency manipulation charges, and agreed to pay the settlement fine. It has also agreed to give evidence in its possession such as instant messaging transcripts between its employees and those of its competitors. It, however, said it would not be bringing workers involved in the scheme to testify as they had now left the company. “Standard Chartered has no means to compel employees to testify. We have access to documentary evidence in the form of transcripts of online communications. That evidence will be provided,” Robert Wilson, a representative of Standard Chartered told the Competition Tribunal’s hearing yesterday.

Citibank agreed to a settlement with the Competition Commission in 2017. It paid an administrative penalty of R69.5m for colluding with other banks in the forex trading cartel scam. Doris Tshepe, a commissioner with the Competition Commission, said the settlement by Standard Chartered should help encourage other respondent banks to consider settling the complaint against them. The effect of the rand manipulation by the banks is wide-spread as it affected multiple facets of the economy, including the value and significance of exports and imports as well as the payment mechanisms for these. It would also have had an impact on the value of Foreign Direct Investment flows, external debt for public and private sector and the prices of imported goods, commodities and services.

Makgakle Mohlala, divisional manager, cartels for the commission, said yesterday that from 2007 to 2018 Standard Chartered and its competitors were working in conspiracy to fix bids, offers and other trades through bilateral communication such as instant messaging. After complaints were lodged against banks, Standard Chartered approached the commission on 27 November 2019, offering R18m in settlement. The commission rejected the offer, and also turned down another R34m offer for settlement by the British bank in April 2020. The two parties have however subsequently agreed on the current R42.7m offer.

“Standard Chartered and the commission propose to settle the matter with admission of liability. Standard Chartered has undertaken to cooperate with the commission in the prosecution of other respondent banks,” said Mohlala. He added that Standard Chartered had also “undertaken to refrain from engaging in any conduct which is prohibited” going forward. “The impact of the currency manipulation is ultimately on the value of the Rand, whether it’s stronger or weaker depends on whether you are a seller or buyer of currency on the day. The behaviour of this (nature) day has a direct impact on that (rand value) and it can affect you negatively or it can advantage you.”