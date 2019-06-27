The labour dispute at Multichoice is raging on. Nhlanhla philips African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The standoff between pay TV provider MultiChoice and the Information Technology Communication Union (ICTU) continues after a meeting between executives of both organisations on Wednesday failed to break the impasse. “It is like two bulls in a kraal, the chief executive said he wants to go apply his mind to some new information he has come up with.

"Our expectations that the restructuring process be halted have not been met. It is two bulls in a kraal," ICTU spokesperson Thabang Mothelo said in an interview.

The core of the dispute is whether or not MultiChoice, which has recently given notice to retrench more than 2 000 workers, was going about the matter procedurally after it reportedly issued letters and a voluntary package offer to employees without consulting the union.

The matter is now reportedly slated for a session of the parties with the Commission for Counselling Mediation and Arbitration, which is expected to give a direction on the next stage of the process.

Mothelo said the union would from last night consult with its membership at MultiChoice over whether to apply pressure through pickets or a full-blown strike.

“We are gathering reports from the membership, but we certainly will have an idea of what direction to take next week,” Mothelo said.

For its part, MultiChoice has said it was pressing ahead with the retrenchment process and engaging with workers on that process.

In a recent statement, MultiChoice said 2194 of its employees “within Customer Care and the Walk-in Centres” would be affected by the “strategic realignment of its customer service delivery model.”

“The realignment is a response to the changing behaviour of our customers, who are increasingly moving away from traditional voice calls and visits to Walk-in Centres and adopting new self-service and digital technologies to engage with the company,” it said.

