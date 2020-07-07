Starting a business in your 20s, consider these money management tips

DURBAN - Starting a business is not easy, especially as a young person, with limited access to information and resources. But if you want to build a sustainable business, it is imperative that you get up to speed with the most effective ways to manage finances. Belinda Rathogwa, Head of Client Solutions - Small Enterprises at Standard Bank said, "The good news is that financial management is a skill that can be learnt. There is a wealth of knowledge and a number of tools available to empower young entrepreneurs stay in control and keep track of their business’s finances". Rathogwa adds that if you are starting a business with very little capital, you will need to manage your business finances carefully to make the most of the funds you have. Rathogwa offers the following money management tips for young and aspiring entrepreneurs:

Limit big expenses in the beginning

In the early stages of running your business, keep expenses as low as possible. Before spending on anything, consider whether it is going to benefit and grow your business. Keep your operations lean and avoid any unnecessary purchases. If you adopt this mindset from the start, it can only benefit your business in the future. The current Covid-19 environment has made remote working a norm, this could be to your advantage as it reduces the need to rent office space. Limit expenses to those items that are essential for running your business

Keep your personal expenses in check

Any seasoned entrepreneur will tell you that success requires sacrifice. Be prepared draw a smaller salary from your busines than what you could earn if you were employed, especially in the first year of running your business. Put as much money as you can towards funding growth in your business. If you have other sources of income, do not cut those ties off until the income from your new venture can replace that income. If you don’t have access to alternative sources of income, pay yourself enough to get by and avoid spending on any big-ticket items.

Prepare for the unexpected

Should any unexpected expenses arise, you will need to have cash reserves in place. Reserve some funds in a savings account. In effect, this is your emergency fund. If you don’t have funds already set aside, put a little money away every month so you can build your emergency fund. If you are fortunate and don’t end up having to dip into these reserves, consider moving those funds into an investment account that allows you to access those funds in need. The interest you earn could be invested into expanding your business further.

Control over cash flow is key

While you may not be able to afford the services of a professional accountant, you can learn some basic accounting principles or use an appropriate tool to help you track your income and expenses. This will help to assess whether you are spending in areas that are unprofitable. In any business, cash flow is critical. You need to have firm grasp of how much money your business generates and what that money is spent on – keep a close eye on this so you can meet your financial obligations when they fall due. If you did not have enough funds to pay your staff or to buy stock or pay rent, your business would be at serious risk of failing.

For your business to be sustainable, you need to maintain enough cashflow to meet your obligations. Make sure you make enough sales to cover your monthly expenses. You may have a brilliant idea, but if you cannot generate enough sales to cover your businesses expenses, your business is unlikely to be sustainable. Pay close attention to your business cashflows to set your business up to grow.

