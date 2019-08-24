Ster Kinekor will be rolling out their movie subscription service Subscription Club to six new cinemas from the 14th of August 2019. Photo: Ster Kinekor

DURBAN - Ster Kinekor has rolled out their movie subscription service, Subscription Club, to six new cinemas. The Ster Kinekor Subscription Club will be available at the following cinemas including Sandton City, Cresta, Brooklyn Commercial, Brooklyn Nouveau, Gateway Theatre of Shopping and Blue Route Mall, as well as Eastgate, Watercrest Mall, I'Langa, Somerset Mall and Garden Route Mall.

Customers can choose between a Fan Club membership at R249 per month, and get 4 movie tickets per month to use with your family (2D or 3D movies only), as well as a 20 percent discount on a regular combo with each movie ticket.

The regular combo includes 1 medium popcorn, 1 medium soda and a choice of 1 sweet which is subject to availability.

Customers that want access to unlimited movies can join the Movies Club for R349 per month and get yourself up to 5 movie tickets (2D or 3D only), with 20 percent off a regular combo with each movie ticket.

According to the movie exhibitor, they introduced the Subscription Club with the aim to allow movie lovers to enjoy more movies while saving. The Ster-Kinekor Subscription Club was launched on May 2019 in South Africa.

Memberships for the Ster Kinekor movie subscription service are only available online.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE