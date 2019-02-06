Leading South African fine art auction house, Strauss & Co, is coming to Pretoria on February 12, giving residents the opportunity to have the value of their art assessed in the current South African art market.



Taking place at the Pretoria Country Club in Sidney Street, Waterkloof, the valuation comes ahead of Strauss & Co’s upcoming April Online auction and its much-anticipated Johannesburg live sale in May.





Those wishing to have their art valued can meet Executive Director Susie Goodman and senior art specialists Dr Alastair Meredith and Wilhelm van Rensburg on Tuesday, February 12. The valuation day is obligation free and no consultancy fee will be charged.





Strauss & Co’s valuation days are highly enjoyable events, known for creating an atmosphere and experience akin to the popular BBC programme, Antiques Roadshow.





There is a depth and breadth of twentieth century South African art that frequently comes to light on valuation days. Last year’s November Live sale saw an oil on canvas by Walter Battiss, Birds and flowers, sell for R682 800, while Pierneef’s beautiful Lowveld, Eastern Transvaal, Casein on paper sold for R5 200 000.





Following on from the recent Christo Coetzee exhibition at the Standard Bank Gallery, Coetzee’s Abstract Composition, mixed media sold for a hammer price of R180 000 and the highly acclaimed Pretoria sculpture, Anton van Wouw achieved R625,900 for Bust of Koos de la Rey. All these works were first brought in to the Pretoria valuation days.









Strauss & Co’s valuation days are part of the auction house’s dynamic role in the South African art market, which includes an ongoing series of online auctions – an accessible way for new art buyers and those situated outside Johannesburg and Cape Town to learn about and bid on fine art.





Themed auctions have also put the spotlight on different areas of the art market with the most recent being the November 2019 auction’s session An Unsung History, which showed work by under-appreciated artists such as Noria Mabasa, Alfred Richard Martin and Bongani Peter Shange, who deserve much greater attention.





Pretoria Valuation Day

Date: Tuesday, February

Time: 08h30 to 16h30

Venue: The Vodacom Room, Pretoria Country Club, 241 Sidney Street, Waterkloof