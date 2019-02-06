Walter Battiss – SOUTH AFRICAN 1906-1982 Birds and Flowers oil on canvas 45 by 70cmR 600 000 - 800 000 SOLD R 682 800
Jacob Hendrik Pierneef - SOUTH AFRICAN 1886-1957 Lowveld, Eastern Transvaal case in on paper 38 by 54cm R3 000 000 - 4 000 000 SOLD R 5 917 600
Christo Coetzee – SOUTH AFRICAN 1929-2000 Abstract Composition mixed media on canvas laid down on board 90 by 63cm R100 000 - 150 000 SOLD R 204 840
Anton van Wouw – SOUTH AFRICAN 1862-1945 Bust of General Koos de la Rey 1940 height: 42,5cm including base R 240 000 - 280 000 SOLD R 625 900
Leading South African fine art auction house, Strauss & Co, is coming to Pretoria on February 12,  giving residents the opportunity to have the value of their art assessed in the current South African  art market.

Taking place at the Pretoria Country Club in Sidney Street, Waterkloof, the valuation comes ahead  of Strauss & Co’s upcoming April Online auction and its much-anticipated Johannesburg live sale in  May. 

Those wishing to have their art valued can meet Executive Director Susie Goodman and senior  art specialists Dr Alastair Meredith and Wilhelm van Rensburg on Tuesday, February 12. The  valuation day is obligation free and no consultancy fee will be charged.

Strauss & Co’s valuation days are highly enjoyable events, known for creating an atmosphere and  experience akin to the popular BBC programme, Antiques Roadshow. 

There is a depth and breadth  of twentieth century South African art that frequently comes to light on valuation days. Last year’s  November Live sale saw an oil on canvas by Walter Battiss, Birds and flowers, sell for R682 800,  while Pierneef’s beautiful Lowveld, Eastern Transvaal, Casein on paper sold for R5 200 000.

Following on from the recent Christo Coetzee exhibition at the Standard Bank Gallery, Coetzee’s Abstract Composition, mixed media sold for a hammer price of R180 000 and the highly  acclaimed Pretoria sculpture, Anton van Wouw achieved R625,900 for Bust of Koos de la Rey. All  these works were first brought in to the Pretoria valuation days.


Strauss & Co’s valuation days are part of the auction house’s dynamic role in the South African art  market, which includes an ongoing series of online auctions – an accessible way for new art buyers  and those situated outside Johannesburg and Cape Town to learn about and bid on fine art.

Themed auctions have also put the spotlight on different areas of the art market with the most  recent being the November 2019 auction’s session An Unsung History, which showed work by  under-appreciated artists such as Noria Mabasa, Alfred Richard Martin and Bongani Peter Shange,  who deserve much greater attention.

Pretoria Valuation Day
  • Date: Tuesday, February 
  • Time: 08h30 to 16h30
  • Venue: The Vodacom Room, Pretoria Country Club, 241 Sidney Street, Waterkloof
* For more information on having your artworks valued, contact:  Susie Goodman ǀ Strauss & Co ǀ 011 728 8246 ǀ [email protected] ǀ  www.straussart.co.za