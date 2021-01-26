Suspended Delta Property Fund board tries to calm nerves

CAPE TOWN - DELTA Property Fund, which was suspended from the JSE last month amid a second forensic investigation into alleged procurement irregularities and misappropriation of funds by executives, said yesterday it viewed the suspension as only temporary.

The group’s boards - Delta is one of three black-managed real estate companies on the JSE - said in a notice to the JSE that it planned to publish audited and restated 2020 financial statements, and the interim results for the six months to August 31, by no later than February 26, based on their current feedback from the auditor.

Once these results were published, the board would apply for the suspension to be lifted, the company said.

In the meantime, the process to recruit a chief executive was continuing.

The share price was suspended at 35 cents, which was well down from the 67c that the share traded at a year before. Shortly after it listed on the JSE in 2012 the price reached as high as R9.6.