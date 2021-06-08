Takealot chooses Atterbury Property for Cape Town facility

Takealot has chosen property developer Atterbury, to develop a new distribution facility and pick-up point for the online retailer in Richmond Park, Milnerton, Cape Town, which is set to open in March next year.

The new Takealot facility would initially cover 6 700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17 000m², providing Takealot with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth. The development would break ground in July 2021 and be ready for operation in March 2022, Atterbury announced yesterday.

Atterbury has been rolling out the multibillion rand Richmond Park development on behalf of various shareholders. Takealot will be joining companies such as Aramex, Cape Fruit Coolers, CTM, Mustek, Scoop, ACDC Dynamics, Corex, Sequence Logistics and Richmond Corner’s convenience centre.

“We are thrilled to welcome Takealot to Richmond Park where it can extend its footprint in the Western Cape, provide easy access to customers in the area, and continue its remarkable growth story. This blue-chip tenant is an excellent fit for the development. Takealot will complement and enhance the mix of businesses in the southern precinct of Richmond Park, which is focused on retail and distribution,” Mia Kitshoff, Atterbury Leasing Manager: Commercial and Industrial, Western Cape, said.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT