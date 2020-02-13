Takeaway reports core profit, 79% revenue jump, as Just Eat buy looms









FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain JOHANNESBURG - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, the Dutch-based online food ordering service, on Thursday reported strong revenue growth and a small core profit for 2019, the last year before its takeover of larger British peer Just Eat PLC.

Takeaway, which declared its $7.8 billion takeover of Just Eat unconditional in January, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 12.3 million euros ($13.4 million) after a loss of 11.3 million a year earlier..

Net revenue surged 79% to 415.9 million euros, fuelled by growth and its 930 million euro acquisition of Delivery Hero’s German operations in April.





Takeaway is awaiting final approval of its Just Eat buy from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).





“We are very excited about the opportunities the combination makes possible and are looking forward to 2020,” said CEO Jitse Groen, who will personally own a stake of around 11% in the combined company.





Takeaway’s stock has surged since it became clear that its all-share offer for Just Eat would win out in a months-long battle with rival Prosus, which was offering cash.



