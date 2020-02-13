JOHANNESBURG - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, the Dutch-based online food ordering service, on Thursday reported strong revenue growth and a small core profit for 2019, the last year before its takeover of larger British peer Just Eat PLC.
Takeaway, which declared its $7.8 billion takeover of Just Eat unconditional in January, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 12.3 million euros ($13.4 million) after a loss of 11.3 million a year earlier..
Net revenue surged 79% to 415.9 million euros, fuelled by growth and its 930 million euro acquisition of Delivery Hero’s German operations in April.