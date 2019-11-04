INTERNATIONAL - Takeaway.com said on Monday it would make an offer to buy Just Eat, changing the structure of a previously announced agreement as it looks to fight off a rival bid from internet giant Prosus.
Takeaway and Just Eat had earlier agreed on the terms of a 4.7-billion-pound all-share combination by means of a court sanctioned scheme. However, a slide in Takeaway’s shares since Aug. 30 has reduced the value of its bid.
The Dutch firm said it now intends to buy Just Eat through an offer with a shareholder acceptance threshold of 75%, adding that such a structure would increase the chances of the deal going through.