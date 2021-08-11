Takelot appoints Mamongae Mahlare as CEO

Mahlare will take the post effective from October 1, following the announcement that Kim Reid would transition to chairperson of Takealot this year, where he would focus on the group’s longer-term growth ambitions.

E-COMMERCE company Takealot, owned by JSE-listed Naspers, has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new chief executive as it announced additional key leadership appointments.

Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Prosus and Naspers, said: “We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team. Takealot is an excellent South African business with much more to come.”

Takelot said Mahlare joined the company from Illovo Sugar South Africa, where she was managing director. As a seasoned business leader, Mahlare brought with her a strong balance between operational experience, strategy, innovation, engineering and brand, having previously worked at organisations such as SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working with the teams to take this great company to even greater heights,” said Mahlare.